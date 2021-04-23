Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

