Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.10 million to $303.59 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Several research firms have commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. 4,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

