Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%.

MESA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $795,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 630,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $400.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

