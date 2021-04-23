Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $47.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.20 million and the highest is $49.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $190.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $195.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a P/E ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

