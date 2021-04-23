Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 3,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

