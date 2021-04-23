Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,145,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,062. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

