Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. 44,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

