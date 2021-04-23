Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.00.

RACE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.00. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,336. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

