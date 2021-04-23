Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s robust top-line growth and improvements in U.S. revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, led by the U.S. spine and Enabling Technologies arms, look encouraging. Competitive recruiting and onboarding, product launches, and implant pull-through from robotics continued to be strong growth contributors. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is a plus. The company’s fourth quarter earnings were better-than-expected amid pandemic-led challenges. Over the past six months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are concerning. International performance was comparatively sluggish, due to mixed performances across all nations. Gross margin contraction was discouraging too. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts persist.”

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. 7,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

