Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Hold

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

STMP opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.32. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $143.01 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,245.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,416 shares of company stock worth $6,830,807. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Stamps.com by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

