Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) to Hold

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.