Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Hold

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get The York Water alerts:

The York Water stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The York Water has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $671.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The York Water by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in The York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.