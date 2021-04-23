Zacks Investment Research Lowers BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. 76,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,771,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.