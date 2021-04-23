Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of BCOR opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

