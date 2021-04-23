Zacks Investment Research Lowers Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

TH opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.