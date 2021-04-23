Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

VEGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vectura Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

VEGPF stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Vectura Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $864.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

