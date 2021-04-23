Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Hold

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of AAWW opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $295,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

