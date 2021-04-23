Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to “Buy”

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

