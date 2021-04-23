Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Buy

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of HEPA opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

