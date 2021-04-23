Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to “Hold”

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.67. NICE has a 52-week low of $160.73 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

