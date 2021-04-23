Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.12 ($117.79).

FRA:ZAL opened at €90.54 ($106.52) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.74. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

