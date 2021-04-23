ZClassic Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $20,175.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 114.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00430469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00160272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.78 or 0.00219589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 142.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,177,091 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.