Zealium Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 156.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $76,923.00 and $42.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $688.88 or 0.01382271 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,213,102 coins and its circulating supply is 16,213,102 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

