Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $5.07 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $450,495.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00426287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00165857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00214040 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 103.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004882 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,916,834 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

