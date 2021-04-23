Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.20

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 25097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.