Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15,455.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,486 shares of company stock worth $8,013,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

