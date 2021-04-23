Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post sales of $703.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.00 million and the highest is $726.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,486 shares of company stock worth $8,013,834 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $4,171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,390. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

