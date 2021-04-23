Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus Sells 6,250 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,092.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $8.56 on Friday, hitting $336.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.01 and its 200-day moving average is $397.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 445,027 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

