Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.78. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 3,411,805 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

