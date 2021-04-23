Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ZRSEF remained flat at $$377.00 during trading on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $363.80 and a 12 month high of $547.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.89.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

