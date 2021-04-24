-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $512.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verso by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

