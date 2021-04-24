$0.23 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

CARG stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,376 shares of company stock valued at $588,005. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.