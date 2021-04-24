-$0.28 EPS Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $391.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 153.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 46.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.