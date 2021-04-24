$0.29 EPS Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 990,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

