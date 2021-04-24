$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

FRST stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,109,000.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

