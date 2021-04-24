$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

