$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.47. Repligen reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.32. The stock had a trading volume of 302,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.38. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after acquiring an additional 82,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

