$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Dana reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

DAN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 1,184,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $27.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 973.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit