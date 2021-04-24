$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Dana reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

DAN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 1,184,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $27.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 973.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

