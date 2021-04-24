$0.48 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. UDR reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $46.78. 2,056,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit