$0.48 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. UDR reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $46.78. 2,056,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

