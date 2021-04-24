$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

GSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 217,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,501. The company has a market cap of $497.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

