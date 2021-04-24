$0.67 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. SPX posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC opened at $61.99 on Friday. SPX has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

