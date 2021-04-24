$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.80. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

BX traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $87.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

