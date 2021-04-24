$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

