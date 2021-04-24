$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
