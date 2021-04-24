0Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $718,274.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $54.92 million and $718,274.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00047762 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.