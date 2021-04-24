$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Illumina posted sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $414.97 on Friday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

