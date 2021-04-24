10,550 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $190.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.86. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.90 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit