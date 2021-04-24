10,550 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $190.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.86. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.90 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.