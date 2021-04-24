1,227,253 Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,227,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.49% of Ferro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $5,366,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ferro by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 259,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 192,632 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

FOE opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

