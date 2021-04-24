13,008 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.