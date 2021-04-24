144 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

