$16.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $16.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.11 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

